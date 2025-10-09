Russia is urgently trying to capture Pokrovsk due to losses in Dobropillia - Zelenskyy

Due to heavy losses in the Dobropillia area, Russia has set a task to take Pokrovsk at any cost. Intense fighting continues in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with journalists.

He noted that the unsuccessful counteroffensive near Dobropillia thwarted the occupiers' plans to capture the entire Donbas by November of this year. Therefore, the Russian leadership has given its military the task of urgently taking the city of Pokrovsk.

"The most important thing is that this operation of ours has thwarted all the plans that the Russians communicated to the American side, that they would supposedly occupy Donbas, most of Donbas, by November. They said by September, and then they moved the dates to November. This operation certainly has an impact on the defense of Pokrovsk. Understanding that they have suffered heavy losses with Dobropillya, the Russians are now tasked with taking Pokrovsk urgently, at any cost," Zelenskyy said.

In the Novopavlivka direction, on the border of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, very intense fighting is ongoing: the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completely cleared four villages, and fighting is ongoing in four more.

In the Lyman direction in the north of the Donetsk region, the enemy is trying to regain lost positions, but in recent days its activity has been restrained. The President added that the troops are being provided with normal supplies, although there is a shortage of drones.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"One-on-one FPV with the Russians. The Russians, you understand, have more people. Today, their advantage is fiber-optic drones, they have more of them, and we are increasing our capabilities in this," Zelenskyy added.

Also remind, earlier Zelenskyy reported that the enemy had already lost more than 12 thousand soldiers in the Dobropillia operation