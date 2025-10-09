Ukraine, together with European Union, will reach level of artillery shell production equal to that of Russian Federation in 2026 - Zelenskyy

In 2026, the production of artillery shells in the EU and Ukraine may catch up with the Russian Federation; the key is the increase in the caliber of 155 mm and ammunition.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with journalists.

"In 2026, we and the European Union are reaching a production volume of artillery rounds that will be equal to the production of the Russian Federation. And therefore, if our partners accelerate their production a little, in the future we can be stronger than Russia in terms of artillery. This is an important track," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that today there is a surplus of artillery systems that Ukraine produces.

"But there is another issue there – the issue of the 155th caliber. That is, if you have enough systems, you cannot replace some guys with old Soviet ones and give them this gun, because the 155th caliber is not enough for such a number. Although, of course, we are on the right track, there will be enough systems, the army will be in the 155th caliber," the president explained.

According to him, the issue is also that there should be an opportunity to have the appropriate number of shells in parallel. According to Zelenskyy, partners help Ukraine in this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel