Ministry of Education and Science: "Education will not save you from mobilisation" – universities being checked for fictitious postgraduate students

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has stated that education cannot be used as a means of evading mobilisation.

This was stated by Deputy Minister Mykola Trofymenko during a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the State Service of Education Quality of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies, is conducting inspections of universities where violations related to fictitious training of postgraduate students may be recorded.

Read more on our Telegram channel

During one of the inspections, it was discovered that the Classical Private University had attempted to retroactively add approximately three thousand ‘postgraduate students’ to the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (USEDE) in order to secure deferrals from mobilisation for them. The educational institution had its licence revoked.

Currently, there are about 15,000 postgraduate students studying in Ukraine, 4,600 of whom entered this year. The admission campaign for postgraduate studies is ongoing, and the Ministry of Education and Science warns that "education is not an indulgence from military service."

See more: Hid under children’s belongings to leave Ukraine: man detained in Vinnytsia region, - SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTO