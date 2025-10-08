Hid under children’s belongings to leave Ukraine: man detained in Vinnytsia region, - SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTO

At the Mohyliv-Podilskyi checkpoint in Vinnytsia region, border guards found a 29-year-old local resident who was trying to illegally travel abroad by hiding under belongings.

As noted, a Volkswagen minibus with a woman and four children travelling in it arrived at the border. Under the children's belongings, border guards found another passenger, a man who turned out to be the head of the family.

According to the SBGS, he had all the grounds to leave legally, but had not updated his military registration documents and decided to bypass the control. The car was driven by his relative, who assisted in the attempted crossing.

The violator was returned and a report of administrative offence was drawn up. The driver was reported to the National Police under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal transportation of persons across the state border.

