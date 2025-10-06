Civil servant who "helped" people avoid military registration for $36,000 has been exposed, - Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTO

The Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region jointly with the Main National Police in Kyiv under the operational support of the State Secret Service of Ukraine in Kyiv served an official of a state body a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offence - aiding and abetting in obtaining an illegal benefit by an official.

According to the investigation, the suspect organised a scheme to obtain an unlawful benefit for officials of one of the TCRs and SSs of Kyiv. He ensured the exclusion of persons liable for military service from the military register, their removal from the wanted list and further booking, Censor.NET reports.

26 thousand dollars was paid for a three-year "reservation", 36 thousand dollars for a complete "write-off" of the person from the register. It was while receiving $36,000 that he was detained in September 2025. The money was seized. A custody with the possibility of bail was imposed on him.

Measures are being taken to identify and bring to justice other persons involved in the crime.

The sanction of the charged article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years, with confiscation of property.

