Russians dropped two aerial bombs on Sloviansk: six people injured, including one in serious condition. PHOTOS
This morning, Russian invaders shelled the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region, namely the city of Sloviansk. The occupiers, according to preliminary information, dropped two bombs.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
At least 6 people were injured. Among the victims , 1 person is in serious condition. The extent of the damage is still being established.
