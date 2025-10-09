Ukraine and Germany agree to cooperate on defence sector digitalization

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has signed an additional cooperation agreement with Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defence on the digitalization of the defence sector for 2026–2028.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry reported this, according to Censor.NET.

The agreement provides for financial support for key projects — DELTA, Army+, Reserve+, and other digital transformation initiatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This agreement is a signal that support for the digitalization of the defence sector is growing. Our allies are reaffirming that technology provides a significant advantage on the battlefield. We are grateful to our partners for their long-term involvement in the digital transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The strategic partnership outlines the following key areas:

Support for the development, testing, and technical maintenance of the Army+ and Reserve+ applications.

Expansion, scaling, and infrastructure protection of the DELTA battlefield management system.

Development of the digital ecosystem: digitalization of personnel, asset and logistics management, the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace, and the Armed Forces Medical Information System, among others.

Strengthening cybersecurity, including the expansion of the Ministry of Defence Cyber Incident Response Center.

Read more: Germany considering use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine – media