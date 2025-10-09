Trump on ending war in Ukraine: That’s going to happen

US President Donald Trump has said he will be able to achieve a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A politician made a statement during a press conference at the White House on October 9, Censor.NET reports.

Trump commented on ending the war in Ukraine in the context of a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas over Gaza.

According to him, Hamas should release Israeli hostages "on Monday or Tuesday" next week, with the signing of the agreement expected to take place in Egypt.

"You remember, we’ve settled seven. This is number eight. We’ve settled seven wars or major conflicts but wars… And this is number eighth. The one that I thought maybe would be the quickest of all would be Russia–Ukraine, and I think that’s going to happen too. But for now, they’re losing about seven thousand people a week," the US President added.

