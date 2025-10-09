Russians attacked Kostiantynivka: one person killed, four wounded, Holy Assumption Church damaged. VIDEO

On October 9, Russian forces once again struck Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring several others.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy does not stop shelling Kostiantynivka: one person was killed and four others were injured. The Russians hit a civilian car with an FPV drone.

Russian occupiers are deliberately targeting civilians, don’t stay under threat. Evacuate, it’s a matter of safety and life," Filashkin said.

He stressed that the evacuation from the Kostiantynivka community is taking place in extremely difficult conditions. He also released a video showing local military administration staff evacuating the wounded from the city in an armored vehicle.

According to Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, the façade of the Holy Assumption Church was damaged by the FPV drone strike.