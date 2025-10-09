23 Ukrainian children and teenagers brought home from Russian-occupied territories

As part of President Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 23 Ukrainian children and teenagers have been rescued from Russian-occupied territories. They are now safe and receiving medical, psychological, and humanitarian assistance.

Two sisters aged 11 and 14 were forced by the occupiers to attend a Russian school, with threats to take them away from their mother if she refused.

One teenage boy was left without guardians after the occupation and was coerced into obtaining a Russian passport, yet he steadfastly refused to attend a Russian school.

Another case involved a young girl and her mother who were once denied exit from the occupied territories because a relative served in Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The family was left without documents and lived under constant pressure.

"All of the rescued children are now in safety, receiving medical, psychological, and humanitarian care, restoring their documents, and gradually returning to peaceful life. I am grateful to Save Ukraine, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine for coordinating the release of prisoners and illegally detained persons, and all partners for their help in rescuing these children," Yermak said.