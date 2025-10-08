Two Ukrainian families with children returned from Russian-occupied territories. PHOTO

Two Ukrainian families with children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. One of the families had lived in the occupation for more than four years.

This was announced by the Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"The eldest son, 15 years old, has a musculoskeletal disorder and needed treatment, but it was impossible to get it under occupation.



The younger, 8-year-old daughter spent half her life in fear of the sounds of explosions. Another story is that of an 18-year-old girl and her mother, who lived for years in danger and fear, repeatedly trying to leave on their own, but to no avail," the statement said.

It is noted that both families are already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, where they feel safe for the first time in a long time and can start building a new life.