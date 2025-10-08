4-year-old girl injured in village near Krasnopillia in serious condition with burns. She will be transported to Okhmatdyt

A 4-year-old girl wounded as a result of a Russian strike on the village of Krasnopillia community in Sumy region is in serious condition.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

He specified that an enemy drone hit a residential building in the village of Krasnopillia community.

"A family was affected by the strike. A 4-year-old girl is in serious condition. She, her mother and grandmother were hospitalised," the report said.

According to the RMA, the child has severe burns. Doctors are fighting for her life, and the issue of transporting her to "Okhmatdyt" is being decided.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Krasnopillia and Sumy were under enemy attack, and a child was among the wounded.

