Day in Sumy region: Krasnopillia and Sumy under enemy attack, child among wounded, destruction. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 7 October 2025, Russian troops fired on the territory of Sumy region: civilians were wounded, including a child.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, three residents of the Krasnopillia community, including a child, were injured in the attacks over the past day.

"As a result of the shelling, dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed. In Sumy, three apartment buildings, a service station, car dealerships and a trolleybus were damaged," the statement said.

The enemy also caused significant damage in other communities of the region. At least 7 private and 3 apartment buildings, a private enterprise and its equipment, a cultural centre and administrative buildings, and a shop were damaged.

