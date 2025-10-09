199 combat engagements reported on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 10 p.m., a total of 199 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian forces carried out 55 airstrikes, dropping 120 guided bombs. In addition, they launched 1,848 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,018 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out ten airstrikes, dropping a total of 31 guided bombs, and conducted 116 artillery attacks, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy launched 23 attacks in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, targeting areas around Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Stroivka, Zapadne, Dovhenke, and Kamianka, as well as towards Dvorichanske, Kolodiazne, and Boholivka. Three combat engagements remain ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made eight attempts to advance near Stepova Novoselivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka, with one battle still underway.

Read more: 107 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten assault attempts near the settlements of Kopanky, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and towards Stavky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched 11 attacks near Yampil, Serebrianka, Novoselivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units have carried out two attacks near Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 19 combat engagements took place today. The enemy attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 54 attacks since the start of the day near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Sukhotske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoserhiivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, and Filiia. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold off the enemy’s pressure. According to preliminary data, 197 Russian troops have been neutralized in this sector, including 145 killed. Ukrainian forces also destroyed three armored combat vehicles, two trucks, and 69 unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, our troops struck six enemy personnel shelters and two vehicles.

Watch more: Gerasimov says occupation of Zaporizhzhia is new "strategic objective" of Russian army

Бойові дії на півдні

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, Berezove, Novovasylivske, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Ten combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made three attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions near Stepove and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, enemy units made four unsuccessful attempts to assault Ukrainian positions.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel