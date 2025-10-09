Gerasimov says occupation of Zaporizhzhia is new "strategic objective" of Russian army

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov has announced a new "strategic objective" for the Russian army — the occupation of Zaporizhzhia.

He made the statement during a meeting with dictator Vladimir Putin, Censor.NET reports.

According to Gerasimov, the Russian Dnepr grouping is advancing in the Zaporizhzhia direction, with fighting taking place near the settlements of Prymorske and Stepnohirsk.

He also claimed that Russia is preparing new assault operations in Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, Gerasimov said that Russia continues "planned, targeted massive strikes on military facilities and Ukraine’s defence industry infrastructure."

According to the interactive DeepState map, the distance from the Russian-controlled point in the Zaporizhzhia direction to the southern outskirts of the regional capital is around 22 kilometres.

To advance further, Russian forces would also have to cross the Konka River.

Photo: DeepState

The enemy launched its offensive in this sector at the end of June. Since then, Russian forces have advanced about three kilometres, capturing Plavni and Kamianske. It means that the occupying army covers roughly one kilometre per month.

