Soviet military-industrial complex’s "dinosaur", Russian army’s T-62 tank, destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone filming a destroyed T-62 tank with a protective "brazier".
According to Censor.NET, the tank, whose serial production began in 1962, was burned in the Donetsk steppes.
"Another destroyed "dinosaur" against the backdrop of spoil heaps - a Russian T-62 tank in the mangal version, which seems to be becoming the main battle tank of Putin's army. Wait, what about the T-14 'Armata' and the T-90M 'Proryv'?" the author of the publication comments on the video.
