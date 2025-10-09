ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11113 visitors online
News Video
4 057 9

Soviet military-industrial complex’s "dinosaur", Russian army’s T-62 tank, destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone filming a destroyed T-62 tank with a protective "brazier".

According to Censor.NET, the tank, whose serial production began in 1962, was burned in the Donetsk steppes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Another destroyed "dinosaur" against the backdrop of spoil heaps - a Russian T-62 tank in the mangal version, which seems to be becoming the main battle tank of Putin's army. Wait, what about the T-14 'Armata' and the T-90M 'Proryv'?" the author of the publication comments on the video.

Read more: Czech Republic may transfer modernised T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine, - country’s General Staff

Read more: Three enemy tanks destroyed by drone operators from "SIGNUM" unit. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10216) weapons (3013) USSR (29) tank (1119)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 