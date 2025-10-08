Czech Republic may transfer modernised T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine, - country’s General Staff

The Czech Republic may transfer about 30 T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine after their modernisation.

The statement clarifies in detail the Ministry of Defence's position on the need to modernise this type of tank.

"The decision to modernise the T-72 M4CZ tank was made long before the war in Ukraine or the proposal to donate German Leopard 2A4 tanks. It was also at a time when the army did not have the financial resources to purchase new tanks, and the only option for maintaining the combat capability of the tank army was to modernise the existing equipment," the country's Ministry of Defence explained.

"Once the necessary work has been completed, I intend to recommend that the Czech Republic government donate these tanks to Ukraine in line with our country's security interests," explains Chief of the General Staff Karel Řehka.

