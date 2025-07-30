Czech Republic announces preparation of new military aid packages – Shmyhal

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Tomáš Pojar, National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

Shmyhal shared the news via his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The Czech side informed us about the preparation of new military aid packages. These will significantly strengthen our air defense, electronic warfare, and long-range capabilities.

I sincerely thank the government and people of the Czech Republic for their leadership and steadfast support for Ukraine on the path to a just peace," the statement reads.

Shmyhal said the meeting focused on addressing the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian military. Particular emphasis was placed on ammunition supplies. He noted that the Czech initiative has become an extremely important mechanism for delivering key-caliber shells.

According to the minister, the parties discussed future deliveries in detail, including specific timelines and plans for both this year and 2026.

"Together with the Czech Republic, we will continue to develop the Czech initiative mechanisms to ensure our soldiers are provided with the necessary ammunition," he emphasized.

Another promising area of discussion was cooperation in the defense industry.

"We are already establishing joint ventures and implementing several key projects, including the production of ammunition and Bren 2 rifles in Ukraine. With the Czech delegation, we also explored the potential for launching new projects in the Czech Republic involving leading Ukrainian companies to support Ukraine’s Defense Forces," the minister added.

