Germany delivered Patriot systems to Ukraine outside Trump’s aid scheme - German Defense Ministry

Patriot systems previously supplied by Germany to Ukraine were delivered outside the US-proposed aid scheme.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by the German Ministry of Defence.

"Germany has already provided Ukraine with three Patriot air defense systems in the past. Additionally, the German government has expressed readiness to financially contribute to two Patriot air defense systems, as mentioned in previous statements. As noted, the origin of these systems and further delivery details are subject to ongoing consultations," the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, the Finnish Ministry of Defense said that details of the US initiative are not yet known, "and we are interested to learn more before making more specific decisions."

"Finland continues to support Ukraine both by placing orders with the Finnish defense industry and by supplying material from Defense Forces stockpiles," they added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would receive three Patriot systems, with another 10 expected.

