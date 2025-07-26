ENG
Lithuania plans to allocate up to 30 million euros fo purchase of Patriot for Ukraine, - Defense Minister Šakalienė

Lithuanian will help to buy Patriot for Ukraine

Lithuania plans to contribute up to 30 million euros to the purchase of American Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing LRT, this was reported by Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Šakalienė.

Thus, during the visit of the Baltic defense ministers to the United States, Shakalienė said that the country plans to contribute to the purchase of American long-range Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

After meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, she noted that Lithuania plans to allocate up to 30 million euros to achieve this goal.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has the funds to purchase three Patriot systems from the United States, two will be financed by Germany and one by Norway, and the country needs 10 such systems in total. At the same time, negotiations are ongoing with the Netherlands and other international partners.

As a reminder, the Patriot air defense systems that Donald Trump promised to deliver to Ukraine will arrive no earlier than spring 2026.

