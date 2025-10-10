Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss use of frozen Russian assets: Solutions exist, Europe needs political will

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Zelenskyy announced this in a post on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

"Ukraine had a difficult night. Another Russian attack, more strikes on our energy system. Russia launched over 450 drones and dozens of missiles, including ballistic ones. I informed her about the consequences of this terrorist strike. Repair crews and energy workers are now operating across several regions. We are doing everything possible to restore normal life. It is crucial that Russia faces real accountability for prolonging this war and attempting to destroy life," the statement reads.

Parties discussed how to ensure a fair use of frozen Russian assets to defend against Russia’s war and to rebuild life in Ukraine.

"There are already solutions for how this can be done. I am grateful for the support. What’s needed now is sufficient political will in Europe, since the majority of these assets are located there. Most of our partners support us in this, and we are counting on decisive action. We agreed to work closely together with other European leaders," Zelenskyy added.

