Aftermath of Ukrainian strike on Korobkovsky gas processing plant in Russia’s Volgograd region. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Satellite images showing the aftermath of a strike on the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant in Russia’s Volgograd region — attacked by Ukrainian forces overnight on October 9, have appeared on social media.

The report comes from Radio Liberty’s Russian Service, according to Censor.NET.

The images show signs of a fire at the Korobkovsky gas processing plant in the city of Kotovo, Volgograd region, following the overnight strike by Ukrainian drones on October 9.

Local authorities reported a "fire at facilities of the fuel and energy complex.

The Korobkovsky plant is the largest in the Volgograd region and one of the biggest in southern Russia.

The facility, launched in 1966, has belonged to Lukoil for the past 25 years. It produces gasoline, liquefied gas, and feedstock for various industries.

As a reminder, the day before, the General Staff confirmed that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had hit the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant and the Yefimovka line production dispatch station in the Volgograd region of Russia.

