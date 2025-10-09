UAVs attacked Rostov region: "We are in midst of full-scale war here". VIDEO
Drones allegedly attacked an oil depot in the village of Matveyev Kurgan, Rostov region, Russia.
The relevant videos are published online, Censor.NET reports.
A column of black smoke is visible above the village.
At the same time, the governor of the region, Yury Slyusar, said that three UAVs had allegedly been shot down.
According to him, the facades of several houses and cars were damaged.
