Drones launched massive attack on Volgograd, and "Cover" plan was announced at number of airports in Russian Federation. VIDEO

On the night of 11 October, Volgograd was attacked by drones. Air defence was operating in the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

According to locals, 5 to 7 powerful explosions were heard on the outskirts of Volgograd, and the characteristic hum of drones was heard.

Subsequently, Volgograd region Governor Andrey Bocharov said that air defence forces were repelling a massive UAV attack. According to him, as a result of the fall of the UAV debris, windows in three apartment buildings, as well as a school and a kindergarten, were partially smashed. A man of retirement age was injured by shards of glass, and doctors are providing him with medical assistance.

As a result of the drone attack, temporary restrictions were introduced at Volgograd airport. Flights were delayed or diverted to other cities.

The "Cover" plan was also announced at the airports of Kazan, Samara, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, and Nizhnekamsk (Republic of Tatarstan).

