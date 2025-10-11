Russia’s summer offensive failed, Moscow exaggerates successes - Petraeus

The Russians are exaggerating their successes on the front, while at the same time suffering losses that are unjustified by the scale of the advance.

As Censor.NET reports, former CIA Director David Petraeus stated this in an interview with the German newspaper Welt.

"A Ukrainian counterattack is currently underway near Pokrovsk, which has reportedly already regained about 200 sq. km of territory. Yes, Russia has been gradually advancing, but these "successes" have no strategic significance and have been bought by colossal losses.

By our estimates, Russia has already lost 1.1 million killed and wounded. As an officer who has written letters of condolence to the families of the dead for many years, I cannot even comprehend the scale of this tragedy.

The offensive has definitely not achieved what Moscow hoped for. One could argue that it is still ongoing because the weather allows for fighting. I was in Ukraine myself three weeks ago - the conditions are still favorable. But right now, there are no signs that Russia is capable of a real breakthrough. Although, as they say, knock on wood," the general said.

Petraeus also added that the recent violations of NATO airspace by Russian drones are a sign that Moscow is "testing the limits," and the demonstrative massive shelling of Ukraine is an open challenge to the United States. At the same time, he is not sure that the attacks of Russian UAVs on European countries are a coordinated operation.

"It's hard to say. Perhaps these actions are not fully coordinated, but the decisions about them were made consciously. And here I agree with President Trump: if this happens again, NATO should shoot down Russian planes. I also liked that he said that Ukraine must return its territories. This is ambitious. But this will only be possible if we strengthen support for Ukraine in the way that I have long proposed. Ukraine must not only stop the Russians at the front, but also regain the initiative. And it must be done wisely - with minimal losses, relying as much as possible on unmanned systems," the general concluded.

