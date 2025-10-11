Tsakhkna expects further Russian provocations aimed at testing NATO

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna is pleased with NATO's strong response to the violation of his country's airspace by Russian fighter jets last month. However, he expects further provocations from Moscow.

As Censor.NET reports, Tsakhna said this in an interview with dpa.

"I am sure that Russia will continue these provocations. This is not about Estonia, but about NATO unity and testing our capabilities and transatlantic unity," he said.

Tsakhna noted that it is necessary to transform NATO's Baltic airspace monitoring mission into a real defense mission. But he stressed the need to modernize it by improving air defense capabilities.

He also praised the German government's determination in security policy issues.

"We see that the new German government has really changed the dynamics in Europe," he added.

