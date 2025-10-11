Illienko called on Verkhovna Rada to allow return of military personnel from Special Forces without court decision

The Verkhovna Rada should adopt amendments to the legislation as soon as possible to allow combat units to return to service military personnel who intend to return from the Eastern Ukraine.

This was reported by Andrii Ilienko, a member of the Svoboda party, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear people's deputies of Ukraine! I ask you to adopt amendments to the legislation as soon as possible that will allow combat units to continue to return to service and put into service servicemen who have expressed a desire to return from the AWOL. If you do not want to extend the amnesty, just provide a legal and, most importantly, fast (without a court decision) mechanism for their registration, even without closing criminal proceedings, but with the possibility of postponing its consideration to the period after the end of martial law," he said.

Ilienko emphasises that infantry battalions are in desperate need of replenishment. As quickly as possible, without unnecessary bureaucracy in the courts.

"The realities are that ex-AWOL officers with combat experience are an ultra-important component of this replenishment. It is very important," he summarises.

