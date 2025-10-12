Enemy targeted energy infrastructure of Donetsk region: region is without electricity

The Donetsk region is without electricity due to enemy shelling. On the morning of October 12, the Russians again targeted the energy infrastructure of the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Donetsk RMA.

As noted, specialists have already begun repairs and are doing everything possible to restore the power supply as soon as possible. However, the final extent of damage and the timing of restoration have yet to be determined.

"In the meantime, invincibility points are operating in the region, where there is heat, electricity, and the Internet," the message says.

The RMA will report on the update additionally.