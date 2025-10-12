Enemy again attacked energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities, there are consequences in 3 regions - Ministry of Energy

This night, the enemy again attacked the energy and gas transportation infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, the energy facilities of the Donetsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions were damaged.

"The rescuers of the State Emergency Service and the energy sector are working to stabilize the situation with the electricity supply as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Energy thanks the energy sector and rescuers who, despite all the risks to their own lives, continue to do their job and ensure the functioning of the energy system," the message says.

