Netherlands closely watching Russian ships in North Sea - Brekelmans
The Netherlands is monitoring and preventing possible sabotage of underwater infrastructure by Russian ships in the North Sea.
This was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, according to Censor.NET.
"We are closely monitoring Russian ships in the North Sea. Our fleet escorted a Russian submarine through the North Sea with the participation of the ship Zr. Ms. Luymes and a helicopter. In this way, the Netherlands is demonstrating vigilance and preventing possible sabotage of underwater infrastructure by Russian vessels," the statement said.
