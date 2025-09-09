Russian ships cannot stay in Novorossiysk permanently due to threat of Ukrainian strikes - Ukrainian Navy

The Russian warships based in Novorossiysk cannot stay there permanently because of the threat of being hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was announced on television by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, although technically the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet can launch Kalibr cruise missiles directly from the harbor, their permanent presence there is dangerous for the Russians themselves.

"To say that they can simply close there, hang a barn door and not go anywhere else is not true. Then we will destroy them right there. They are well aware of this," the spokesman said.

Read more: For first time, Russia cancele Navy Day parade for security reasons, - British intelligence

Pletenchuk clarified that Russian ships usually leave the harbor for Tsemes Bay, launch missiles and return. This takes several hours, but it also has its risks.

"They cannot feel free in the open sea. For example, they need to go to Crimea for technical reasons, they have a repair base there. And at the same time, they can leave the Azov-Black Sea region at any time via inland waters through the Volga-Don Canal, and they don't do it. Therefore, they have a limited maneuver here," the Navy explained.

The spokesman added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as other relevant structures, including the Security Service of Ukraine and the DIU, are taking advantage of this limitation on the part of the enemy.