Unsuccessful assault by occupiers near Dobropillia: Defence forces destroyed enemy equipment and about 100 Russian soldiers. VIDEO
On 9 October, units of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade together with the Azov National Guard stopped an enemy attack in the Dobropillia area of the Donetsk region, where Russia sent three brigades and a regiment of marines into battle.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of their combat work on Telegram channel. The footage showed the Ukrainian soldiers destroying the occupiers and enemy equipment - 3 tanks, 13 armoured personnel carriers, 41 motor vehicles and about a hundred Russian soldiers.
"Thanks to the effective work of our fighters, the enemy was disoriented: its columns lost their direction, abandoned equipment, and infantry disembarked chaotically," the 82nd Airmobile Brigade reported on social media.
