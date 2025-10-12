Occupiers attack Chernihiv: five wounded, including one in serious condition

Today, October 12, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with strike drones, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy is attacking the city with UAV again. Two explosions have been recorded. Three people were injured as a result of the attack," he wrote.

Later, he noted that, according to updated information, as a result of the attack, five people were injured. One person is in serious condition and has been hospitalized.

Watch more: Russia has used more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles and about 1,360 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO