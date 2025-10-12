Ukraine calls on world to recognize actions of Russia and Rosatom at ZNPP as illegal and critically dangerous - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to clearly recognize the actions of Russia and Rosatom at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as illegal, unacceptable, and critically dangerous, and to put pressure on Russia.

Sybihawrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

He noted that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been in blackout mode for almost three weeks, posing a threat to nuclear safety. Russia deliberately severed the plant's connection to the Ukrainian power grid in order to forcibly test its connection to the Russian grid, an action that has never before occurred in the history of nuclear energy.



Sybiha stressed that this is not just an attempt to steal a peaceful Ukrainian nuclear facility. The unauthorized actions of Russia's Rosatom violate internationally recognized nuclear safety protocols, contradict the Ukrainian license, and directly threaten a nuclear incident.

Moscow is trying to deceive the IAEA and the entire technical and diplomatic community by pretending that someone else, not Russia itself, caused the problem. But the real problem is that Russia attacked and seized a peaceful Ukrainian nuclear facility, stationed its military and weapons there, mined its perimeter, and is now conducting technically unacceptable experiments," the foreign minister said.

According to the minister, in order to put an end to the dangerous blackout, Russia must stop shelling and ensure the repair of power lines—it can do this at any moment.