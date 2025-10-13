US does not send weapons to Ukraine directly; they are transferred by NATO, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States does not supply weapons to Ukraine directly. Supplies are provided through NATO, which compensates Washington for the costs.

According to Censor.NET, US President Donald Trump made this statement aboard Air Force One.

He said that the current scheme for transferring weapons to Ukraine differs from the approach of Joe Biden's administration. According to him, under Biden, Kyiv received $350 million worth of weapons, while during his presidency, "we gave them nothing."

"We send weapons to NATO, and the Alliance pays us and passes them on. We have given Ukraine respect and something else, but not weapons directly," Trump said.

He stressed that the US also needs its own arsenal, so it cannot transfer too much: "You never know what might happen."

Trump also said that on 11 and 12 October, he had "very good talks" with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. According to him, Kyiv is particularly interested in Patriot systems and Tomahawk missiles, but their supply could lead to a new round of escalation.

