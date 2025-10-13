Shmyhal and Kallas discuss Ukraine’s financial needs for next year and arms production

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who is on a visit to Kyiv. The two discussed joint projects in arms production and coordinated Ukraine’s priority financial needs for next year.

The minister announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The European Union has become a strong partner of Ukraine in the war against Russia. We discussed joint arms production projects, technology sharing, and participation in collective EU initiatives, including the SAFE project. I emphasized the need for closer integration of Ukraine into the common collective defense system," Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukraine has proven to be an indispensable ally in Europe’s defense.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, the EU and its member states have provided military and technical assistance, trained Ukrainian troops under the EUMAM Ukraine program, and introduced 18 packages of sanctions against the aggressor. We are sincerely grateful for this unwavering support. I stressed the need to further strengthen sanctions against Russia," the minister said.

In addition, Shmyhal and Kallas coordinated Ukraine’s priority financial needs for the coming year.

"It is important that Russian money continues to work for Ukraine’s benefit. Our partnership is the foundation of future security. Together, we can build a strong and united Europe capable of withstanding any threats," the defense minister added.

