Bayraktar plant in Kyiv to be built despite Russian attacks

Construction of the Bayraktar drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine will continue despite Russian shelling.

As reported by Censor.NET, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

On the night of August 29, Russian forces struck a Baykar facility in Kyiv for the fourth time in the past six months. Despite repeated attacks, the Turkish side has reaffirmed its commitment to completing the construction of the plant.

Read more: Ambassador Bodnar: Baykar plant will start operating in Ukraine after war is over

"This attack once again showed the cruelty Ukrainians face every day. Steel and concrete can be rebuilt but our will cannot be broken. No missile can damage the friendship between our nations," Bayraktar emphasized.

He added that after assessing the damage, construction continues as planned. The company views the project as a strategic step in strengthening Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation in the defense sector.

Read more: Specifics of Bayraktar use in war have changed – Ambassador Bodnar

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine has resumed the use of Bayraktar drones in combat operations against Russian forces.

Read more on our Telegram channel