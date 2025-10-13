We need to attract 10 million labor migrants. Get ready for new Ukraine – OP adviser Mylovanov

After the end of the war, Ukraine needs to attract about 10 million labour migrants in order to ensure positive changes in the country's economy.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda by Tymofii Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) and freelance adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

"About 10 million. Get ready for a new Ukraine. If we don’t learn to be smarter ourselves, we’ll be importing not tens of thousands, but millions."

According to him, the migrants will primarily need to be recruited for blue-collar jobs.

"Look at how many pensioners we have, calculate the ratio between those who work and those who have retired. It’s critical," Mylovanov said.

He also announced the top priorities for Ukraine.

"The first priority is survival and the war, and the second is to build a highly productive, competitive nation on a European level. In Bagriany’s Tiger Trappers, when Hryhorii Mnohohrishnyi escapes his Siberian convoy, he says, ‘Better to die running than live rotting.’ Well, we’ve stopped running. Everything is rotting here. There’s a part of real Ukraine fighting for existence and the future, and there’s a part that keeps rotting. We must cast it off. The rotten swamp left to us from the Soviet Union still prevents us from standing tall," the KSE president said.

