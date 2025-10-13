Emergency power outages reintroduced in Dnipropetrovsk region: customers urged to save electricity

On the evening of October 13, emergency power outages were reintroduced in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by DTEK, according to Censor.NET.

"By order of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been implemented. Scheduled outage timetables do not apply. Please save electricity if you currently have power to help stabilize the system," the company said in a statement.

Earlier today, emergency power outages had already been in effect in Dnipropetrovsk region but were later lifted.

