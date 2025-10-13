Medical facility and private cars hit in Kharkiv shelling, city was left without power. VIDEO

On the night of Monday, 13 October, Russian troops struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, leaving part of the city without electricity.

According to Censor.NET, citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Slobidskyi district came under fire.

"We have information about a hit on the territory of a medical institution - preliminary, one of the outbuildings was destroyed," Terekhov said.

Initially, it was reported that two people were injured and that at least 12 private cars were damaged in the city.

Later, the number of victims increased to four.

Earlier, we wrote that on the evening of Monday, 13 October, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with attack drones.

