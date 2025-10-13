Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Monday, October 13, Russian invaders continued to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At 6:01 p.m., UAVs launched from the north toward Poltava.

At 6:12 p.m, UAVs from the north heading toward Kharkiv.

At 6:20 p.m., Russian tactical aircraft fired guided bombs (KABs) on Zaporizhzhia region.

At 6:18 p.m., a group of UAVs was moving from the east of Dnipropetrovsk region toward Pavlohrad.

Updated information

At 8:14 p.m., a high-speed target toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 8:16 p.m., a UAV over Chernihiv region heading toward Kyiv region (Brovary district).

At 8:17p.m., a UAV to Donetsk region (Pokrovsk district).

At 8:29 p.m., a group of UAVs in northern Kharkiv region moving southwest.

At 8:35 p.m., a group of UAVs in Sumy region heading toward Romny.

At 8:49 p.m., Chernihiv — a UAV from the east heading toward the city.

At 8:52 p.m., an enemy reconnaissance UAV in Mykolaiv region; assets have been deployed to shoot it down.

Updated information

At 8:58 p.m., reported drone attack on Kharkiv: UAVs heading toward the city from the north.

At 9:14 p.m., Russian tactical aircraft launched KABs on Kharkiv region from the east.

At 9:15 p.m., Chernihiv: UAVs heading toward the city from the north.

At 9:22 p.m., UAVs from Chernihiv region heading toward Kyiv region (Brovary district).

At 9:38 p.m., Russian tactical aircraft launched KABs on Donetsk region.

At 9:44 p.m., Russian tactical aircraft launched KABs on Kharkiv region from the north.

At 9:48 p.m., KABs heading toward Kharkiv.

At 10:10 p.m., UAVs moving from Dnipropetrovsk region toward Kharkiv region.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations.

Read more: 82 UAVs launched by occupiers across Ukraine: 69 targets neutralised by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS