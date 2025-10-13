82 UAVs launched by occupiers across Ukraine: 69 targets neutralised by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 13 October, Russian occupiers launched 82 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The launches were recorded from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

About 50 of them were strike UAVs.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, east and south of the country.

Thirteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in two locations," the report said.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several UAVs still in the air.

