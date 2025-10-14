ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,125,150 people (+1,200 per day), 11,256 tanks, 33,628 artillery systems, 23,345 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

National Guard destroys enemy equipment

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,125,150 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to October 12, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – about 1,125,150 (+1,200) people

tanks – 11,256 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,345 (+0) units

artillery systems – 33,628 (+29) units

MLRS – 1,520 (+0) units

air defense systems – 1,225 (+0) units

aircraft – 427 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 69,632 (+390)

cruise missiles – 3,859 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 64,188 (+145)

special equipment – 3,977 (+0)

Втрати росіян 13 жовтня

Author: 

