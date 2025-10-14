More than three years have passed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, and more than ten years since the start of the war in Donbas. Despite becoming accustomed to living in a state of war, Ukrainians are growing increasingly concerned that Europe may be tired of supporting them.

Politico notes that voices calling for "peace at any cost" are increasingly being heard in European capitals, according to Censor.NET.

Signs of a change in sentiment are particularly noticeable in Poland. According to polls conducted this summer, only 35% of Poles currently support Ukraine's accession to the EU, compared to 85% in 2022. More than half of those surveyed believe that the war should be ended even at the cost of territorial concessions.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Support for Ukrainian refugees is also declining. Although they are helping the Polish economy by filling labor shortages and stimulating growth, most Poles believe that the scale of assistance has already "gone too far."

Against this backdrop, Ukrainians are still grateful to Poland for its support, but they increasingly feel that the "European dream" — EU membership and lasting solidarity — may be slipping away. The same picture can be seen in other European countries.

In Germany, the majority still supports sending aid to Ukraine, but 52% of those surveyed believe that Kyiv should give up the occupied territories for the sake of peace. Across the continent, including Italy and France, official support remains, but more and more citizens are skeptical about the idea of Ukraine joining the EU.

Read more: NATO Parliamentary Assembly called for Ukraine to be provided with long-range weapons and for restrictions on their use to be lifted