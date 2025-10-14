NATO Parliamentary Assembly called for Ukraine to be provided with long-range weapons and for restrictions on their use to be lifted

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a resolution calling on the allies to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defence systems and to allow the destruction of targets in the Russian Federation.

"The NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) on Monday issued a resounding appeal for Allied governments to push ahead with investment on defence, reinforce deterrence, particularly on the Alliance’s eastern flank, and enhance support to Ukraine," the statement said.

The NATO PA adopted a number of policy recommendations for the governments of the Alliance. Regarding Ukraine, the allies are recommended to provide "timely and continuous" supply of critical capabilities, including air defence, long-range precision weapons and ammunition.

The Parliamentary Assembly also called for the expansion and strengthening of sanctions against Russia and reaffirmed that Russia's attempts to annex Ukrainian territory should never be recognised.

"It is worth noting that although NATO PA resolutions are advisory in nature, they are almost always a prologue to real political decisions. This often becomes the basis on which NATO governments further base their decisions.

So, our delegation has fulfilled its objectives, having achieved important wording for us, and now we are waiting for the actions of Western governments,"

said Yehor Cherniev, head of the permanent delegation to the NATO PA.

