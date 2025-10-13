Russia is dangerous because of its incompetence. NATO is waiting for Russia to "do something stupid" - Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that a weakened Russia is trying to convince the whole world that it is a "bear." This poses the greatest threat to NATO countries, as an "incompetent" Russia may do "something stupid."

This is reported by LRT, as relayed by Censor.NET.

According to the ambassador, Russians are prepared to sacrifice hundreds and millions of soldiers without gaining any strategic advantage.

"We are preparing not because Russia is a huge economy with powerful armed forces... Russia is dangerous because it is reckless and incompetent, and we can only hope that it will do something stupid. Mostly to show the world that it considers itself a bear," said Whitaker.

The top diplomat believes that Russia is weakened, but at the same time is trying to convince everyone that it is a "bear." And this creates the greatest threat of its "stupid and incompetent actions." And it is precisely for stupidity that allies must be prepared, adds Whitaker.

"Every day, Russia tries to convince the world that it really is a bear. And, as Mark Rutte aptly noted, bears don't need to convince themselves that they are bears. They just are bears," he concluded.

Read more: UK and US conducted 12-hour mission near Russian border: This is signal to Putin, - Healey