Zelenskyy on Russia’s night attack: Main targets are our energy facilities. Ukraine needs sufficient air defence means to close sky. PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 14 October, Russian troops continued their aerial terror against our cities and our infrastructure.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the main target of the enemy is our energy sector.

"There were ninety-six attack drones, most of them were shot down, but unfortunately not all. Last night, they attacked Kharkiv, the city hospital, with aerial bombs, and 57 people were injured. It was an absolutely terrorist, cynical attack on the place where lives are being saved. They also hit the energy infrastructure in the region. In Kirovohrad region, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including the railway in two villages in the region. In the Sumy region, there were attacks on the energy sector and an enterprise. Donetsk region was also hit. The necessary services are now operating wherever needed, and restoration work is underway. I am grateful to everyone involved," the Head of State said.

He reminded that every day, every night, Russia attacks power plants, power lines, and our gas facilities are under attack.

"The world can deprive Moscow of the opportunity to inflict these brutal blows against life. Our partners know what it takes: Patriot, NASAMS, SAMP/T, and other vital systems. We are counting on the US and Europe, the G7, and all partners who have these systems and can provide them to protect our people. Ukraine needs enough air defence systems to close the skies from missiles, drones, and KABs, so that Russian air terror will lose all meaning. The world must force Moscow to sit down at the real negotiating table. Only peace through strength can bring results. I am grateful to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy concludes.

