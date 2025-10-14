Spain plans to abandon Russian LNG by 2027 - Reuters

Spanish gas company Enagas has announced its readiness to stop using Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2027 and replace it with American gas.

This was reported by the company's CEO Arturo Gonzalo in an interview with Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

The European Union is discussing a plan to gradually phase out imports of Russian oil and gas by January 2028, as well as a possible ban on Russian LNG from 2027. The aim of these measures is to reduce the Kremlin's revenues, which are financing the war against Ukraine.

Gonzalo noted that Enagas' infrastructure allows it to operate without Russian gas, and the certification system already tracks the origin of LNG supplies. The company requires suppliers to indicate the country of origin of shipments that undergo customs inspections.

The cessation of Russian LNG supplies will be compensated for by American gas, and the liquefied gas market is flexible enough to replace the losses. Exceptions for large suppliers with more than 5 billion cubic meters per year will allow for the rapid integration of alternative sources.