Shostka and nearby villages reconnected to gas supply after Russian attacks

Naftogaz has restored gas supply to households in the city of Shostka, Sumy region, after massive Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure.

As reported by Censor.NET, the completion of repair works was announced by the company’s CEO, Serhii Koretskyi.

According to him, all 33,000 customers in the city are now fully supplied with gas.

Gas supply has also been restored in nearby villages: Bohdanka, Obrazhiivka, Kovtunove, Myronivka, Krupets, and Shkyrmanivka.

In the settlement of Voronizh, gas will be restored once repairs are completed at one of the damaged gas facilities where work is still ongoing.

Koretskyi thanked emergency crews from Gazmerezhi for their prompt response and noted that they are fully equipped to continue working in enhanced mode.

As a reminder, on 4 October, Russian strikes on the Sumy region left the city of Shostka and parts of the district without power.

