Ukrenergo introduces emergency power outages in nine regions (updated)

On the evening of 14 October, emergency power outages were introduced in several regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DTEK

"Due to a strained power system caused by previous Russian strikes, emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as partially in Kirovohrad, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions," Ukrenergo said.

According to the company's data, in Zaporizhzhia region only industrial customers are being disconnected under emergency procedures, while in Chernihiv region the oblenegro (local utility -ed.note) is currently applying three rounds of hourly rolling outages.

Read more: Large-scale attack by Russian Federation: most difficult situation is in Kyiv and five regions, emergency power cuts are in effect, - "Ukrenergo"

Teams are handling the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities across all shelling-affected regions, Ukrenergo added.